'Traveling Bandit' linked to Mt. Vernon bank robbery

WSIL -- The man accused of robbing banks across the country, including one in Mt. Vernon, is now in custody.

FBI officials say Jason Lee Robinson, 49, of Pikeville, Kentucky, was arrested Thursday morning in Fruita, Colorado.

Robinson is accused of robbing the Fifth Third Bank in Mt. Vernon on January 14.

Investigators say Robinson is known as the "Traveling Bandit," for his involvement in multiple bank robberies across the country.

To view the full indictment against Robinson, see below:
 

