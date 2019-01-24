Drug 'enforcer' gets life sentence for federal crimes - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Drug 'enforcer' gets life sentence for federal crimes

Posted: Updated:

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A 55-year-old St. Louis man who worked as an "enforcer" for a drug trafficking organization has been sentenced to life in prison.

Donald Stewart was sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court. He was found guilty in May of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and two counts of possession of a firearm with death resulting as part of a drug trafficking crime.

The U.S. attorney's office says Stewart's home served as a heroin distribution hub, was used to store weapons, and was the site where the organization planned killings and other acts of violence against members of a rival organization. Prosecutors say Stewart also dealt heroin on the street.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.