Habitat for Humanity seeks applicants for new Jackson County home

JACKSON CO., Ill. -- Habitat for Humanity is looking for people who want to move into a new home.

Organizers of the Jackson County branch are seeking applicants for home they plan to build in Murphysboro or Carbondale. They have or plan to have a lot in each town, so the applicant can choose between the two.

There are several guidelines for applicants but generally speaking, you have to live in substandard housing and you have to have enough income to make payments on the new house.

Vice President Bruce Davis said applicants typically go through a round of interviews before they're approved.

"Frankly, when I started doing the interviews, I was appalled at what people are living in in southern Illinois and the conditions they were living in, Davis said. "We're trying to get people out of those conditions. Unfortunately, we can only build one a year because we just don't have the volunteers to do more than that."

More details and the application can be found on the Jackson and Union County Habitat for Humanity website: http://www.juchabitat.org/partner.html.