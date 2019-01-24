Habitat for Humanity seeks applicants for new Jackson County hom - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Habitat for Humanity seeks applicants for new Jackson County home

Posted: Updated:

JACKSON CO., Ill. -- Habitat for Humanity is looking for people who want to move into a new home.

Organizers of the Jackson County branch are seeking applicants for home they plan to build in Murphysboro or Carbondale. They have or plan to have a lot in each town, so the applicant can choose between the two.

There are several guidelines for applicants but generally speaking, you have to live in substandard housing and you have to have enough income to make payments on the new house.

Vice President Bruce Davis said applicants typically go through a round of interviews before they're approved.

"Frankly, when I started doing the interviews, I was appalled at what people are living in in southern Illinois and the conditions they were living in, Davis said. "We're trying to get people out of those conditions. Unfortunately, we can only build one a year because we just don't have the volunteers to do more than that."

More details and the application can be found on the Jackson and Union County Habitat for Humanity website: http://www.juchabitat.org/partner.html.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.