Family of another victim sues parents of Kentucky school shooting suspect

Posted: Updated:

BENTON, Ky. (AP) - The families of victims of a Kentucky school shooting have filed separate civil lawsuits blaming the suspect's parents for failing to secure a handgun used in the attack.
 
The lawsuits say the mother and stepfather of Gabriel Parker were negligent in supervising the teen, who is charged with double murder and assault in the Jan. 23, 2018, shootings at Marshall County High School. Police say Parker, now 16, used his stepfather's gun.
 
School officials also are named in a lawsuit brought by three survivors and the family of Bailey Holt. Holt and Preston Cope, both 15, died in the shooting. A suit filed by Cope's parents names only Parker, his mother and stepfather.
 
A school district attorney says the shooting "could not have been predicted." Parker's parents could not be reached for comment.

