Missouri revenues down $460M compared to last year

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri so far has brought in about $460 million less in net revenue this fiscal year compared to last year.

The latest data available show that's mostly attributable to a dip in individual income tax collections, which are down about $476 million compared to the same time last year.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Missouri Department of Revenue Director Joel Walters blamed the drop on a mistake in tax withholding tables.

Top House and Senate budgeters on Thursday said they expect the state to make up the difference once more people begin filing their taxes. That's because the withholding table error will likely mean people see smaller refunds this year or will have to write the state a bigger check.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.