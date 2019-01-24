Police: Man killed while trying to break into St. Louis home - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A break-in suspect is dead after being shot by a St. Louis homeowner.

Police were called to a home in the Dutchtown neighborhood around 11 p.m. Wednesday. The caller said three men were trying to break into the home.

As officers were on their way, police received another call saying a homeowner had shot one of the suspects. The other two men fled.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not released.

An investigation continues.

