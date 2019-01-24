Man who attacked Kansas deputy pleads to Missouri rape

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) - A 41-year-old man who raped a Kansas sheriff's deputy has pleaded guilty to a second rape in Missouri.

William Luth pleaded guilty Thursday and was sentenced to 30 years in prison for the attack on an Independence, Missouri, woman in February 2016.

The Kansas City Star reports that sentence will run concurrently with a 41-year sentence Luth received for attacking a Johnson County, Kansas, sheriff's deputy in October 2016.

Prosecutors charged Luth and another man, Brady Newman-Caddell, in the both crimes.

The Missouri woman was attacked as she slept, with her 2-year-old daughter on the bed next to her. No suspects were identified until DNA was found after the Kansas attack.

Newman-Caddell on Wednesday asked to withdraw his guilty plea in the Kansas case and go to trial.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

