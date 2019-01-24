FBI says 'Traveling Bandit' arrested in Colorado - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

FBI says 'Traveling Bandit' arrested in Colorado

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The FBI says a Kentucky man suspected of being a serial bank robber nicknamed "The Traveling Bandit" has been arrested in Colorado.

FBI officials in Kentucky say 49-year-old Jason Lee Robinson of Pikeville was arrested Thursday on federal bank robbery charges stemming from a Florida heist in December.

The agency says Robinson was arrested by FBI agents in Fruita, Colorado.

Investigators say Robinson is believed to be the "Traveling Bandit," who is wanted for multiple bank robberies. News outlets report the FBI believes the "Traveling Bandit" robbed at least seven banks in six states.

The robberies included heists in Florida, North Carolina, Tennessee, Alabama, Illinois and Utah. The most recent robbery was a bank in Price Branch, Utah.

