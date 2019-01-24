Families sue alleged Kentucky school shooter's parents

BENTON, Ky. (AP) - The families of victims of a Kentucky school shooting have filed separate civil lawsuits blaming the alleged shooter's parents for failing to secure a handgun used in the shootings.

The lawsuits say the mother and stepfather of Gabriel Parker were negligent in supervising Parker, who is charged with double murder and assault in the Jan. 23, 2018 shootings at Marshall County High School. Police say Parker, now 16, used his stepfather's gun.

School officials are also named in a lawsuit from the family of Bailey Holt, The Paducah Sun reported . Holt and Preston Cope, both 15, died in the shooting. A suit filed by Cope's parents names only Parker, his mother and stepfather.

A school district attorney says the school had an action plan and the shooting "could not have been predicted." Parker's parents could not be reached for comment.

