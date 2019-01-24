Rocky Adkins files to run for governor in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Longtime Democratic House leader Rocky Adkins has officially filed to run for governor in Kentucky.

Adkins stressed his rural roots in eastern Kentucky on Thursday and said he can win back Democrats who abandoned the party to support Republicans.

Speaking with reporters at the state Capitol, Adkins acknowledged some view him as the underdog in the Democratic primary since this is his first statewide race. But he predicted he'll earn the trust and confidence of voters.

Adkins is the third Democrat to file for governor, joining state Attorney General Andy Beshear and frequent candidate Geoff Young. Former Auditor Adam Edelen also says he's running.

Adkins is a former college basketball player who has spent more than three decades in the legislature. His running mate is Stephanie Horne, an attorney and business owner.

