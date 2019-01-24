Illinois Supreme Court hears food truck regulations case - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Illinois Supreme Court hears food truck regulations case

CHICAGO (AP) - The Illinois Supreme Court will decide in the coming months if Chicago's food truck regulations are unconstitutional.

The Chicago Tribune reports that the state's high court on Wednesday heard oral arguments in a case that dates back to 2012.

Laura Pekarik runs a food truck called Cupcakes for Courage. She sued Chicago shortly after the city's food truck regulations were introduced, saying the regulations unfairly suppress competition.

The lawsuit specifically challenges the rule that food trucks be at least 200 feet away from businesses that serve food. The lawsuit also alleges that the law mandating trucks have a city-monitored GPS device to help facilitate health inspections violates privacy protections.

Chicago officials have said the city has the right to "balance the interests of food trucks and those of restaurants."

