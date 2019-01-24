Group of Missouri senators form Conservative Caucus

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A group of Republicans in the Missouri Senate has formed the Conservative Caucus.

Six Republican senators on Thursday highlighted issues including abortion, gun rights and reducing the size of government as caucus priorities.

Weldon Spring Sen. Bill Eigel says the group wants to be a resource for other Republicans. He says caucus members support the party's elected leaders in the chamber.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.