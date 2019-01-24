Group of Missouri senators form Conservative Caucus - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Group of Missouri senators form Conservative Caucus

Posted: Updated:

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A group of Republicans in the Missouri Senate has formed the Conservative Caucus.

Six Republican senators on Thursday highlighted issues including abortion, gun rights and reducing the size of government as caucus priorities.

Weldon Spring Sen. Bill Eigel says the group wants to be a resource for other Republicans. He says caucus members support the party's elected leaders in the chamber.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.