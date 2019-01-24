Chiefs linebacker's name-twin inundated with tweets

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Kansas City Chiefs fans who turned to Twitter to berate Dee Ford after his offsides blunder also made a slip-up.

The Kansas City Star reports that their rage-filled messages went not to the linebacker, but to a 47-year-old woman from Kent, England, with the same name. One sent to her @dee_ford handle read: "You ruined my whole year." She wondered what happened. It turns out her name-twin's mistake negated an interception that could have clinched a win against the Patriots and sent the Chiefs to the Super Bowl.

Five years earlier, she also received tweets intended for Ford when he was still a player at Auburn. She decided to learn a little bit about the game. She's spoken to Ford on the phone, attended an Auburn game and watched the Chiefs three years ago when they played in London.

She says Ford "doesn't deserve" what people are saying.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

