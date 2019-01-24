Native American activist says he forgives boys in videos - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

WASHINGTON (AP) - Native American activist Nathan Phillips says he's prayed about what happened at the Lincoln Memorial last week and now he has good feelings in his heart for all the people who have been mean to him.

So even though he's angry, Phillips told NBC's "Today" show on Thursday that he has forgiveness for the boys from Kentucky's Covington Catholic High School who he says could be seen mocking Native Americans in videos.

Phillips says the white boys were angrily chanting at a group of black street preachers, and "it was really getting explosive." So he said he used his drum to reach God, and felt "spiritually moved into that center, that whirlwind."

Phillips said the Native Americans couldn't move because the boys had them surrounded.

