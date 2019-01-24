Friends, family: Woman robbed after hit-and-run - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Friends, family: Woman robbed after hit-and-run

Posted: Updated:

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Relatives and friends say a woman may have been robbed after she was knocked unconscious by a hit-and-run driver in St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 49-year-old Candy King is hospitalized with a broken hip, thigh, ankle, back, arm and ribs. Patricia King said her sister was struck Monday night after leaving work.

Her friend and coworker, Brian Smith, says an accident witness saw someone walk up to Candy King as she lay prone in the street and then walk away, leaving her there. Smith said Candy King remembers having her wallet when she left work, just before the accident.

Patricia King says they didn't realize until the next morning that her sister's identification and rent money were gone. Police are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.