Indiana police: Person fatally shot after attacking officers - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Indiana police: Person fatally shot after attacking officers

Posted: Updated:

SOUTH HAVEN, Ind. (AP) - Authorities say a sheriff's officer fatally shot a person who allegedly attacked a family member and officers at a northwestern Indiana home.

State police say the Porter County sheriff's office responded Wednesday evening in South Haven following a call to assist EMS with person was reported to be suicidal.

Police say two officers arrived and tried to get the person to answer the door before a third officer arrived and saw a bloody person inside through a window. The officers forced their way into the home and used a stun gun to subdue the person, described by police as a male.

Police say he lunged at an officer with a knife while being handcuffed and one of the officers shot him. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.