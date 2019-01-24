Military dog that finds explosives gets ceremony at Ft. Knox

FORT KNOX, Ky. (AP) - Fort Knox is holding a retirement ceremony for a very special canine that has spent more than a decade sniffing for explosives alongside law enforcement and soldiers.

The post will hold a ceremony for the military working dog Cheyanne on Friday afternoon.

Cheyanne's main duties over 11 years included searching for explosives, and she was trained to subdue subjects on command in law enforcement situations. Fort Knox says in a release that she got her start in the Army's Tactical Explosive Detector Dog program. The program is designed to give units a K-9 asset on the battlefield.

She deployed to Iraq in 2016 in support of Operation Inherent Resolve and also worked on various missions around the country.

Following her retirement, Cheyanne will be adopted by one of her handlers.

