Military dog that finds explosives gets ceremony at Ft. Knox - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Military dog that finds explosives gets ceremony at Ft. Knox

Posted: Updated:

FORT KNOX, Ky. (AP) - Fort Knox is holding a retirement ceremony for a very special canine that has spent more than a decade sniffing for explosives alongside law enforcement and soldiers.

The post will hold a ceremony for the military working dog Cheyanne on Friday afternoon.

Cheyanne's main duties over 11 years included searching for explosives, and she was trained to subdue subjects on command in law enforcement situations. Fort Knox says in a release that she got her start in the Army's Tactical Explosive Detector Dog program. The program is designed to give units a K-9 asset on the battlefield.

She deployed to Iraq in 2016 in support of Operation Inherent Resolve and also worked on various missions around the country.

Following her retirement, Cheyanne will be adopted by one of her handlers.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.