Marshall County holds memorial one year after school shooting

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. — One year ago, terror filled the halls at Marshall County High School in Kentucky when a gunman opened fire killing two students and injuring more than a dozen others.

Students and the community came together Wednesday night for a night of remembrance and healing to remember those who lost their lives.

On Jan. 23, 2018, 15-year-old Gabe Parker walked into the common area inside Marshall County High School and fired a weapon, killing Preston Cop and Bailey Holt and injuring 18 others.

Superintendent Trent Lovett entered the school just moments after the shooting happened.

"The principal called and she said, 'I've got one down,'" Lovett said. "I thought she meant a teacher had a heart attack. But then she said, 'and maybe one more.' That's when I knew what happened."

Besides being an administrator, he also had a freshman daughter who was inside the school.

"It was deadly quiet when I walked into that school, it was eerie quiet," Lovett said. "Just the terror that had to be going through the students' mind whenever all that occurred."

One year after the tragedy, the school has taken extra safety precautions. Inside the school there are metal detectors, extra cameras, more resource officers and backpacks are not allowed inside the building.

"I can tell you that if it can happen here, it can happen anywhere," Lovett said.

Students started Wednesday with a moment of silence remember Bailey and Preston.

Some students spent the afternoon participating in activities at the high school and later went to the elementary school to read to students and ended their night with a special vigil.

During the vigil, two Chinese lanterns were released in honor of Bailey and Preston.

Alan Miller was the emcee of the vigil and is also a parent to a son in the high school.

"Typically my son would have been at practice that morning," Miller said. "He would have been in the commons area when the shooting happened, but he had a game the night before and he didn't have practice that morning."

Miller says this is something no one would have ever thought would happen at Marshall County High School.

"You don't want it to happen, you don't ever expect it to happen but once something like this has happened, everything about you, all the strength you've ever had, comes to the forefront," Miller said.

Lovett said it's sad that this tragedy happened, but it has made Marshall County strong and the school community the toughest it's ever been.

"It doesn't matter if you're the first running or the last running," Lovett said. "Everyone cheers for each other because we all know what everyone is going through."

Parker is charged as an adult on two murder charges and 14 counts of first degree assault.