Grant money available to homeowners to bring homes up to code

WSIL -- President Trump just tweeted that he will give the State of the Union address after the government shutdown ends.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- If you live in Carbondale, you could get some help sprucing up your home, thanks to the Illinois Housing Development Authority.
MARION, Ill. -- A Williamson County man now faces a murder charge after investigators say he attacked another man with a machete-type weapon.
WSIL -- Scammers are finding new ways to target victims, including some here in southern Illinois.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. -- On Tuesday night, the Franklin County Board unanimously approved an ordinance allowing the Franklin County Sheriff's Office to apply a vehicle impound fee.
MARION, ILL -- Winter weather is keeping area body shops busy.
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. -- Charges have been dropped against a man accused of killing a SIU student.
WSIL -- News 3 has learned that the veteran who contracted Legionnaires' disease while living at the Manteno Veterans' Home has died.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- News 3 talked with Carbondale Public Works about their efforts to keep the roads safe as temperatures drop.
WSIL -- Just a week after Netflix announced a rate hike, Hulu announces it is lowering the price of its cheapest plan.
