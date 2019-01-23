Grant money available to homeowners to bring homes up to code - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Grant money available to homeowners to bring homes up to code

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- If you live in Carbondale, you could get some help sprucing up your home, thanks to the Illinois Housing Development Authority.

It awarded the city $378,000 dollars through the Affordable Housing Trust Fund, Single Family Rehabilitation grant.

The money will help Carbondale residents bring their homes up to code. 

The city will announce when you can apply for the grant and the requirements soon.

