Resident of Veterans' Home who tested positive for Legionnaires' has died

WSIL -- News 3 has learned that the veteran who contracted Legionnaires' disease while living at the Manteno Veterans' Home has died.

An administrative official from Governor J.B. Pritzker's campaign confirmed the death to News 3. We first reported that a resident in the Manteno Veterans' Home had tested positive for the disease on January 8.

On Tuesday January 22, the Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs released information about water test results which came back positive for the bacteria that causes Legionnaires'.

Below you can read the letter which was sent to residents and staff at the Manteno home about the water test results.

