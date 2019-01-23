Historic Indiana beach homes could become lakeside rentals

BEVERLY SHORES, Ind. (AP) - The National Park Service is teaming up with two partners to renovate five historic beach homes at the Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore and rent them out as vacation properties.

The Park Service, Indiana Landmarks and the Dunes National Park Association hope to refurbish the homes in Beverly Shores, about 50 miles east of Chicago.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports the partners plan to renovate the Dr. John and Gerda Meyer House, the Schulhof Lustron House and three homes known as the Solomon Enclave.

The Dunes National Park Association aims to raise about $1.5 million through a fundraising campaign to revamp the homes, each of which boasts vistas of Lake Michigan.

The homes could be ready for rental in summer 2020. The enterprise's profits will benefit the Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore.

Information from: The Times, http://www.nwitimes.com

