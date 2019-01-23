Franklin County Board approves impound fees

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. -- The Franklin County Board unanimously approved an ordinance allowing the Franklin County Sheriff's Office to apply a vehicle impound fee Tuesday night.

Chairman Randall Crocker says before approving the agenda item, board members had a lot of questions, "Mostly about what type of offenses this applies to. The sheriff was very clear about that, and did a good job explaining how it would work."

He says the $125 fee would only apply to those involved in certain offenses, "If you're just in a car accident and they tow your car, it does not apply. But, if you're driving on a suspended license, revoked, or DUI then it applies."

The administrative fee goes into the county's general fund, but Sheriff David Bartoni believes the money should cover costs to install computers into patrol cars, which would allow deputies to run license plates and IDs.

Although the ordinance went into effect immediately, Crocker says Bartoni still needs to finalize the procedural aspect. "I think he'll probably have to do some sort of official notification to towing companies that they can't just release vehicles that's been impounded by the sheriff's department," he explains.

Crocker adds that although the fee is purely administrative, it could act as a deterrent, "They need to be able to realize that they are doing wrong, and it's costing them money."

The sheriff expects to have the procedural process finished around February 1, which will include an appeal process for those who believe they have been wrongly fined.