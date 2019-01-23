Second man sentenced in 3-year-old Kansas City boy's death

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A second man has been sentenced to prison for his role in the death of a 3-year-old boy, who was shot while he was sleeping.

KMBC reports 26-year-old Sir Terry Stevenson pleaded guilty Wednesday to second-degree murder and three other charges in the May 2015 death of Amorian Hale. Stevenson was then sentenced to a total of 15 years.

Investigators say Stevenson was driving a vehicle when a passenger fired at the boy's south Kansas City house. Bullets from an assault-style rifle struck the home. The boy was hit in the head and died instantly.

The passenger who fired the shot, Dominique Marchbanks, was sentenced to life plus 165 years in prison in December 2018.

Two adults and three other children in the home were not injured

Information from: KMBC-TV, http://www.kmbc.com

