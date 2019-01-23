Social Security Administration warns of phone scams

WSIL -- Scammers are finding new ways to target victims, including some here in southern Illinois.

When you call the Social Security Administration (SSA), a recording plays warning that you should not get any phone calls from them other than calls you have requested through phone or online.

The SSA says they have received reports of scammers posing as SSA officials, asking for personal information.

The Williamson County Sheriff's Deputy Brian Murrah warns that these scams will often use scare tactics to confuse you. He says any legitimate business or organization will not demand you share information that makes you uncomfortable.

Murrah advises residents to slow down and think any time they get a call asking for personal information.