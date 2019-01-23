Collision centers see rise in business following weekend weather

WSIL -- Scammers are finding new ways to target victims, including some here in southern Illinois.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. -- On Tuesday night, the Franklin County Board unanimously approved an ordinance allowing the Franklin County Sheriff's Office to apply a vehicle impound fee.
MARION, ILL -- Winter weather is keeping area body shops busy.
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. -- Charges have been dropped against a man accused of killing a SIU student.
WSIL -- News 3 has learned that the veteran who contracted Legionnaires' disease while living at the Manteno Veterans' Home has died.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- News 3 talked with Carbondale Public Works about their efforts to keep the roads safe as temperatures drop.
WSIL -- Just a week after Netflix announced a rate hike, Hulu announces it is lowering the price of its cheapest plan.
BARRON, Wis. (AP) — Hormel Foods and Jennie-O say they’ll donate the $25,000 it had offered in reward money for information leading to Jayme Closs directly to the 13-year-old girl.
MARION, Ill. -- A Williamson County man now faces a murder charge after investigators say he attacked another man with a machete-type weapon.
JACKSON CO., Ill. -- We now know the name of the man killed in a car crash in rural Elkville Monday morning.
