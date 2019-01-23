Collision centers see rise in business following weekend weather - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Collision centers see rise in business following weekend weather

MARION, Ill. -- Winter weather is keeping area body shops busy.

Shane Kelley, of Marion Collision Center, says their busy season typically begins in the fall and lasts through spring.

Kelley says deer are the main cause, but winter events like we saw Saturday, fill their schedule even more.

Kelley says a large repair could take up to 70 hours to complete at this point. He says if the shop is backed up, your insurance company likely is, too.

He suggests the best way to ensure a shorter wait time, is to keep tabs on your insurance claim, to make sure it's being processed promptly.

