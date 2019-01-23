Missouri man sentenced to nearly 16 years in child porn case

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - A 44-year-old man with a history of abuse was sentenced to nearly 16 years in federal prison for child pornography crimes.

Sean O'Brien was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years and eight months in federal prison for receiving and distributing child pornography.

The Springfield News-Leader reports O'Brien was sentenced in 2010 to 10 years in prison and later released on parole for sexually abusing a 4-year-old child in Texas.

Federal prosecutors say O'Brien moved to Ozark in 2017 and started downloading child porn 10 months after he was released from a Texas prison.

Because of his prior conviction, 15 years was the minimum sentenced O'Brien could receive.

Before he was sentenced, O'Brien apologized to his family and the victims.

