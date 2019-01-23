Road crews prepare for dropping temperatures

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- News 3 talked with Carbondale Public Works about their efforts to keep the roads safe as temperatures drop.

Heavy rain, on top of snow melt, is causing rivers and creeks to rise fast. Because of that, Dogwood Road in Carbondale was closed due to water on the pavement.

The frozen ground is slowing recent rains and melting snow from being absorbed. In isolated areas, water can get up over the pavement, but it's more common to see water pooling on the roadway from overflowing ditches or backed up drains.

Robert Hardin with Carbondale's Maintenance Department says he had a crew out all day Wednesday trying to get ahead of any problems.

"We are just out looking for drainage issues, any backing up water, clearing inlet mouths, things like that to get the water moving off the roads," said Hardin.

Hardin says they are doing their best to stay ahead of the water as temperatures drop because they are unable to treat the roads.

"With the rain, it would just wash the salt away, but if we get any spots where there are problems, we have a truck loaded in the garage all the time ready to go. So if we know there are problems, we will salt the issues," said Hardin.

The way they often find out about the issues, are from residents who see the problem and report them. If you come across a road that has water over the pavement and is not barricaded yet, or if you see a clogged drain, call the Maintenance and Environmental Services Office at (618) 457-3275.

If you see water over the pavement and it's after hours, call the Police Department at (618) 457-3200.