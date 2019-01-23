Man arrested, accused in death of 62-year-old Marion man

MARION, Ill. (AP) - A southern Illinois man has been charged in the death of a 62-year-old Marion man whose body was found in his home.

Ernest Alex Pulliam of rural Williamson County was arrested Tuesday in Cape Girardeau, Missouri and charged with first-degree murder in the death of Donald R. Schultz. The victim's body was found Saturday in his Marion home.

The Marion Police Department revealed in a statement that Schultz may have been killed on Jan. 15 during an armed robbery.

The Southern Illinoisan reports an autopsy was conducted Monday determined Schultz died as a result of chopping and slicing to the head and body with a machete-type weapon.

Authorities say Pulliam is being held in Cape Girardeau Detention Center awaiting extradition to Illinois. Pulliam's bond was set at $1 million.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.