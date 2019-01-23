Former Kentucky state rep agrees to pay for election recount - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Former Kentucky state rep agrees to pay for election recount

Posted: Updated:

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A former Republican state representative in Kentucky has agreed to pay for a recount of an election he lost by one vote.

DJ Johnson lost to Democrat Jim Glenn in Kentucky state House district 13 in November. The Kentucky State Board of Elections certified Glenn as the winner. But Johnson has asked the GOP-controlled House of Representatives for a recount.

Wednesday, a panel of nine lawmakers, including six Republicans, convened to consider Johnson's request. State law normally requires the loser to pay for the recount. An attorney for Glenn said he could not afford that.

An attorney for Johnson said he would pay for the full cost of the recount, even if he still lost.

Lawmakers are meeting in private to consider his request.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.