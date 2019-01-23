Illinois offers $100 million in loans to federal workers - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Illinois offers $100 million in loans to federal workers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Illinois state officials are offering $100 million in low-interest or interest-free loans to federal workers going without paychecks during a record 33-day government shutdown.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Treasurer Michael Frerichs told a state Capitol news conference Wednesday that the treasury's linked-deposit program would put money in local banks that agree to offer the loans .

Federal workers are going without paychecks because of the shutdown. Republican President Donald Trump and Capitol Hill Democrats are at odds over Trump's request for a $5.7 billion U.S.-Mexico border wall.

Pritzker says he is also exploring paying unemployment benefits to thousands of workers who have to report to work despite not receiving a paycheck.

The Democratic governors of Michigan, New York and Washington asked the administration last week for permission to do that .

