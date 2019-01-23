Illinois ends participation in multi-state voter database - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Illinois ends participation in multi-state voter database

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - The Illinois State Board of Elections has voted to end the state's participation in a multistate voter registration system.

Board spokesman Matt Dietrich said Wednesday that the board voted 8-0 Tuesday to withdraw from the Interstate Voter Registration Crosscheck Program. Critics have said the program is inaccurate and vulnerable to hackers. The database is run through the Kansas secretary of state's office and checks if voters are illegally registered in multiple states.

The board has the final say over whether Illinois participates in the program. Eight other states have left due to security risks and data reliability concerns.

Former Gov. Bruce Rauner last year vetoed a bill that would have ended the state's participation in the program. He argued leaving would hinder Illinois' ability to cross-reference voter information from various states.

