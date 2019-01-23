Slain man wouldn't have been charged in activist's killing

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri prosecutor says a 20-year-old who was slain after fatally shooting a community activist wouldn't have faced charges.

Boone County prosecuting attorney Dan Knight said in a letter released Wednesday that the investigation showed that Ahmonta Harris broke into 20-year-old Deonte Gainwell's home in November and tried to rob him. Knight says that's when Gainwell killed Harris.

Before Gainwell was found shot to death last week in north Columbia, he defended himself on Facebook, saying Harris was found dead with "gloves on, blacked out outfit and a mask and gun next to his body." He told people to "stop slandering" his name.

Police have said they are looking into a possible connection between the deaths, but haven't said whether Gainwell's killing was retaliatory.

