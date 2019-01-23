Judge: Woman charged with sneaking onto flight doing well - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Judge: Woman charged with sneaking onto flight doing well

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - A Chicago judge says she's happy to hear that a woman dubbed a serial stowaway for repeatedly sneaking onto commercial flights is "doing so well" at the facility where she's being housed while awaiting trial.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that Cook County Judge Peggy Chiampas made the comments during a status hearing Tuesday for Marilyn Hartman. While awaiting trial on felony trespass and burglary charges, Hartman must wear a GPS tracker and must stay away from airports, train stations and bus stations.

Hartman has sneaked onto planes half-a-dozen times and has been caught inside and near airports dozens more. She was arrested last year after sneaking onto a flight from Chicago to London.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.