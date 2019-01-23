Religious supply store homicide case to go to grand jury

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) - The case against the man accused of killing a woman and sexually assaulting two others inside a St. Louis area religious supply store will go to a grand jury.

The suspect, 53-year-old Thomas Bruce, sat passively Wednesday during a brief court appearance. Afterward, an assistant prosecutor said a grand jury is expected to take up the case before the next scheduled court hearing on March 13.

Bruce is charged with first-degree murder and several other felonies in the Nov. 19 attack at the Catholic Supply store near Ballwin. Prosecutors say the one-time minister fatally shot Jamie Schmidt after she refused his sexual demands. Two other women who were in the store were sexually assaulted.

Bruce also has been charged with sexually assaulting another woman two months earlier.

