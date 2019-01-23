Police: Marion man murdered in violent attack

MARION, Ill. -- A Williamson County man now faces a murder charge after investigators say he attacked another man with a machete-type weapon.
JACKSON CO., Ill. -- We now know the name of the man killed in a car crash in rural Elkville Monday morning.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. -- Several dog owners in southern Illinois believe thieves are targeting your pets.
MANTENO, Ill. -- The Illinois Department of Veterans' Affairs today sent a letter to residents and staff at the Manteno Veterans' Home with results from a water sample test that confirmed the presence of Legionellosis.
BENTON, Ky. (AP) - The estate of a girl killed and three other students wounded in a shooting at a Kentucky high school have filed suit against the school district and school officials, the teenage suspect and his mother and stepfather.
MARION, Ill. -- Illinois' senior senator says there's a glimmer of hope for the government shutdown to end.
PINCKNEYVILLE, Ill. -- A student at Pinckneyville High School is proving that a disadvantage doesn't have to hold you back. With practice, and a specially designed mouth tab, Luke Bigham is shooting a compound bow like this classmates.
MOUNT VERNON, Ill. -- The City of Mount Vernon is now working with the USDA Wildlife Services in hopes to take care of an ongoing problem in one of their local parks.
WSIL -- The eastbound lanes of Interstate 24 at mile marker 30 will close overnight on Wednesday, January 23, 2019.
MARION, Ill. -- A pizza shop in Marion offers a discount to federal workers who aren't getting paid.
