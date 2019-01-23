Police: Marion man murdered in violent attack

MARION, Ill. -- A Williamson County man now faces a murder charge after investigators say he attacked another man with a machete-type weapon.

On Saturday Jan. 19 Marion Police found Donald R. Schultz, 62, dead at a home in the 200 block of E. Marion Street.

An autopsy on Monday determined Schultz death was the result of a homicide due to slashes to the head and body.

The Williamson County State's Attorney has charged Ernest Alex Pulliam, 33, of rural Williamson County with three counts of first degree murder.

Pulliam was arrested in Cape Girardeau on Tuesday. He is still awaiting extradition back to Illinois.

The Williamson County Major Case Squad, Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services, Cape Girardeau Police Dept., Jackson, Mo Police Dept., and the Williamson County State's Attorney's Office all contributed to the investigation.

