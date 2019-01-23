Man charged in deadly Kansas City apartment complex shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A 21-year-old man has been charged with fatally shooting another man in a Kansas City apartment complex parking lot.

The Kansas City Star reports that Jason Cook was charged Tuesday with second-degree murder in the death of Cameron Douglas. Police found Douglas dead Monday afternoon on the stoop of an apartment building.

Charging documents say surveillance video showed an encounter between Cook and Douglas. The video shows Douglas turning to walk away before turning back toward the shooter with his hands in his pockets. That's when gunfire erupted.

Charging documents also say shell casings from the scene were matched to a gun seized from a home where Cook went after the shooting.

Bond for Cook is set at $100,000 cash. No attorney is listing for him in online court records.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.