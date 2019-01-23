Boys school reopens amid criticism over videotaped encounter - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Boys school reopens amid criticism over videotaped encounter



PARK HILLS, Ky. (AP) - A Catholic boys' school widely criticized after a confrontation at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington is reopening under the watchful eye of law enforcement in Kentucky.

News outlets reported that a letter sent to parents details extra safety measures being taken as classes resume at Covington Catholic High School on Wednesday.

The letter also says that if parents don't feel comfortable sending their sons back to class, school officials will "understand this viewpoint during this difficult time period."

A group of boys from the school went to Washington for an anti-abortion rally. Their encounters with a Native American activist and a black religious sect were captured on video and spread on social media, drawing widespread criticism. The various sides say they were misunderstood.

