Winter storm cancels classes in Kansas and Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Hundreds of public schools and several universities in Kansas and Missouri are closing or starting late after a winter storm hit the region.

Freezing rain that was coated with a layer of 1 to 3 inches (about 2.5 to 7.5 centimeters) of snow has slickened roads for the Wednesday commute. The Kansas Department of Transportation warned drivers to expect ice, especially on bridges.

The University of Kansas and Missouri Western State University will be closed, while Baker University and Emporia State University are opening late. Among the Kansas districts canceling classes are Emporia, Atchison, Lawrence, Shawnee Mission and Topeka. Closures in Missouri included St. Joseph and Kansas City.

For Riley announced it is operating with minimal manning and limited services. And the Kansas Legislature and state offices will open late.

