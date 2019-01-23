Illinois county wants to fix clock, bell at 1897 courthouse - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Illinois county wants to fix clock, bell at 1897 courthouse

EUREKA, Ill. (AP) - A sheriff says he's committed to getting a clock and bell working again atop an Illinois courthouse that was built in 1897.

The clock tower and a one-ton bronze bell were added to the Woodford County courthouse in Eureka in 1906. But neither has worked reliably for about 10 years.

The (Bloomington) Pantagraph reports that Verdin Clock, a Cincinnati company, inspected the site and said a total rehab would cost about $46,000. Sheriff Matt Smith says the county has paid $12,000 as a partial down payment. He says he's hoping that businesses and residents make donations.

Smith says he's "really looking forward to hearing that bell ring again."

