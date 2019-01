FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Gov. Bevin plans to hold a community forum in Leslie County.

A statement from Bevin's office says he will visit Hyden on Thursday to have a dialogue about economic development and other issues impacting the state.

The event is being held at noon at the Leslie County Cooperative Extension Office and is open to the public.

