Missing California man's remains found in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Authorities say human remains found in a Tennessee city belong to a missing man from California.

Police said Tuesday that the remains found in south Memphis have been identified as Sean Turner. Police said the cause of death has not been determined, but investigators suspect foul play. Police are investigating the death as a homicide.

News outlets say the 48-year-old Turner had been reported missing in November 2017. Turner had taken a rental car from the St. Louis airport and was last seen in Memphis.

His burned rental car was found not far from where his remains were later discovered.

Turner worked for the City of Los Angeles as an equipment operator.

