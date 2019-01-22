Police investigate possible dog thefts in the area

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. -- Several dog owners in southern Illinois believe people are stealing pets in the area.

Two families in Franklin County say they let their German Shepherds out, and the dogs never came back.

Michelle and Dave Myers are the owners of three-year-old German Shepherd named Max.

"He's part of our family," Michelle said. "Our everyday operations has a lot to do with Max."

The Myers said Max went missing on December 30. They say their yard is surrounded by an invisible fence.

Seven days earlier, down the road on Route 37 in West Frankfort, another German Shepherd named Kai, also disappeared.

Stacey Rodgers and her husband Tim Gaskins said Kai had nine acres to run on their land, and they also have an invisible fence.

"It's not like Kai to not come back home and that's why somebody took him and is holding him," Gaskins said.

Both families believe their German Shepherds were taken right from their yards.

"It's just like he vanished," Michelle said. "I think someone truly has picked him up."

And these two families aren't the only ones claiming someone has taken their dog. Others have reached out to News 3 saying they believe their dog was also stolen.

Local police and the Franklin County deputies have been notified.

"They do recognize that there are several dogs in the area going missing and everyone is scratching their head on why it is," Michelle said.

"Frankfort cops say if they spot him they will call us immediately," Gaskins said.

These two families hope no one else finds themselves in this position and that they eventually have a happy ending.

"We just want him (Max) back because this is where he belongs," Michelle said.

"I just want him (Kai) back, whoever has him," Rodgers said.

Kai weighs 130 pounds, was last seen wearing a blue collar, and has a star on his forehead.

Max weights about 65 pounds, was last seen wearing a red collar, and has a black snout.

If you see Max or Kai, you're asked to call authorities

Meantime, both families admit neither dog was microchipped and they hope you learn from their mistakes and be sure you do that and keep an eye on your dog while they're outside.