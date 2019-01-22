Water test confirms Legionellosis at Veterans' Home

MANTENO, Ill. -- The Illinois Department of Veterans' Affairs today sent a letter to residents and staff at the Manteno Veterans' Home with results from a water sample test that confirmed the presence of Legionellosis. The bacteria was found in low levels at three fixtures: a faucet, a sink, and a shower. The three fixtures were taken out of service immediately. To confirm the test results, more testing will be done at the facility Wednesday, January 23.

This news comes after a resident at the home was confirmed to have Legionnaires' disease.

You can read the full letter sent to the residents below.