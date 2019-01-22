Court tosses suit in Illinois sex-video suicide case - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Court tosses suit in Illinois sex-video suicide case

CHICAGO (AP) - A judge has dismissed a lawsuit brought against a suburban Chicago school by the parents of a student who killed himself after staff warned him he may have to register as a sex offender because they suspected he made a video of himself having sex with a classmate without her knowledge.

However, the judge Tuesday struck a disapproving note in describing how Naperville North High School officials in January 2017 told 16-year-old Corey Walgren any video may constitute child pornography. Hours later, he walked to the top of a five-story parking deck and jumped .

The ruling says there's no evidence Walgren broke the law and that it's not surprising his emotional state deteriorated faced with the "implied threat." But the court says the lawsuit hadn't met the legal benchmarks for proving wrongdoing, though they court rework it and refile.

