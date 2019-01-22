I-24 lane closure announced for January 23

WSIL -- The eastbound lanes of Interstate 24 at mile marker 30 will close overnight on Wednesday, January 23, 2019.

The eastbound lanes of I-24 will be closed to allow a concrete pour for installation of new joints on the I-24 Tennessee River Bridge at the 30 mile marker at the Livingston-Marshall County Line.

The eastbound lanes of I-24 will be closed and traffic detoured starting at 6:00 p.m., CST, Wednesday, continuing to approximately 6:00 a.m., CST, on Thursday, January 24th.

Eastbound traffic will detour between US 62 Calvert City Exit 27 and KY 453 Grand Rivers Exit 31. To help reduce delays along this detour motorists may consider a detour along I-69 South from I-24 Exit 25 to US 68 East to return to I-24 at Cadiz Exit 65.

There should be no impact on westbound traffic during this closure of the eastbound lanes of I-24 at the 30 mile marker Wednesday night.

This eastbound closure of I-24 on Wednesday night is the first of about 4 overnight closures that will be required to facilitate installation of new joints on I-24 Tennessee River Bridge. Once this concrete pour is completed, the contractor anticipates another overnight closure in about a week to 10 days. The contractor will attempt to provide timely advance notice of these overnight closures as they are scheduled.

The I-24 Tennessee River Bridge carries approximately 30,000 vehicles across the Tennessee River in an average day.

