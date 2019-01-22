Mackie's Pizza offers discount for workers impacted by governmen - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Mackie's Pizza offers discount for workers impacted by government shutdown

MARION, Ill. -- A pizza shop in Marion offers a discount to federal workers who aren't getting paid.

Mackie's Pizza will give people with a federal work ID 50 percent off their orders.

Owner John McPeek said a lot of federal workers eat at Mackie's and they need help while the government withholds their paychecks.

"It's really important to me," McPeek said. "I think that, as a country, we should all come together and stop fighting and bickering with each other. We need to help each other, and I feel like our country's not doing that right now."

The promotion will continue until the shutdown ends

