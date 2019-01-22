Student takes aim at overcoming obstacle

MARION, Ill. -- Illinois' senior senator says there's a glimmer of hope for the government shutdown to end.
PINCKNEYVILLE, Ill. -- A student at Pinckneyville High School is proving that a disadvantage doesn't have to hold you back. With practice, and a specially designed mouth tab, Luke Bigham is shooting a compound bow like this classmates.
MOUNT VERNON, Ill. -- The City of Mount Vernon is now working with the USDA Wildlife Services in hopes to take care of an ongoing problem in one of their local parks.
WSIL -- The eastbound lanes of Interstate 24 at mile marker 30 will close overnight on Wednesday, January 23, 2019.
MARION, Ill. -- A pizza shop in Marion offers a discount to federal workers who aren't getting paid.
UNION COUNTY, Ill. -- A Jonesboro woman has been sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of Aggravated Driving While Under the Influence.
WSIL -- The Perry County Sheriff's Department is asking for your help to find a man who has been missing since last week.
HARRISBURG, Ill. -- Valentine's Day weekend will be here before you know it and Ferrell Hospital and Southeastern Illinois College are teaming up for a fundraiser.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- An inmate who escaped from the Keaton Correctional Facility in Paducah has been arrested.
HERRIN, Ill. -- Winter weather impacted businesses in our area, forcing many to close their doors and turn away customers. ...
