Jonesboro woman sentenced for DUI

UNION COUNTY, Ill. -- A Jonesboro woman has been sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to one felony count of Aggravated Driving While Under the Influence.

Judy Ann McCann-Stearns, 53, will serve a two year period of Mandatory Supervised Release.

McCann-Stearns was arrested in November 2018 following a traffic crash in which McCann-Stearns while intoxicated, was speeding on Route 127 North with a passenger and crashed into a ditch. The charge was elevated to a Class 2 Felony because this is McCann-Stearns' fourth conviction for Driving Under the Influence.

