Woman sentenced to life after child drowns in Kansas River

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) - A 26-year-old Missouri woman who intentionally drove her car into the Kansas River with her two children inside has been sentenced to life in prison.

KMBC-TV reports Scharron Dingledine, of Columbia, Missouri, was sentenced Tuesday for first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

Prosecutors said she drove her car into the river near Lawrence in August . She and her 1-year-old son were rescued. The body of her 5-year-old daughter, Amiyah Bradley, was recovered the next day.

Dingledine told police she drove into the river in an attempt to kill herself and her children. She said she knew neither child could swim and would likely die.

She was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the first-degree charge, along nearly 13 years for the attempted murder charge.

Information from: Lawrence (Kan.) Journal-World, http://www.ljworld.com

