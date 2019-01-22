Proposed settlement in failed Moberly sweetener plant saga - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Proposed settlement in failed Moberly sweetener plant saga

Posted: Updated:

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - A proposed settlement could end the long legal fight over a failed effort to build an artificial sweetener factory in Moberly.

The proposal is between bankruptcy trustee Bruce Strauss and former Mamtek CEO Bruce Cole and his wife, Nanette. Bruce Cole created Mamtek and persuaded Moberly officials in 2010 to issue $39 million in bonds to build an artificial sweetener plant.

The plant was never built, Mamtek went into bankruptcy, and Cole served about 3½ years in prison for theft and securities fraud .

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports the proposed settlement would free more than $800,000 to pay creditors of the bankrupt company.

The Coles would receive $100,000 for the sale of their Beverly Hills home and would not have to pay a $1.25 million judgment to recover money taken from the bond fund.

Information from: Columbia Daily Tribune, http://www.columbiatribune.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.